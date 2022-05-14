How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on YouTube TV. While in Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Seattle Mariners and New York Mets play in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (15-18, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (22-12, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -168, Mariners +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets.

New York has a 22-12 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.25 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Seattle has a 9-7 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 13-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with six home runs while slugging .424. Ty France is 11-for-38 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)