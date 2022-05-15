 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (15-19, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (23-12, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 23-12 overall and 10-6 in home games. The Mets have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Seattle has a 9-7 record at home and a 15-19 record overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI for the Mets. Mark Canha is 5-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .328 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

