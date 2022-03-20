How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In St. Louis and Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options