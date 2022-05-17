How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Can you stream New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets play the Cardinals in first of 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (19-15, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Cardinals +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a four-game series.

New York has gone 10-7 in home games and 23-13 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .250, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record in home games and a 19-15 record overall. The Cardinals are 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 7-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .312 batting average, and has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)