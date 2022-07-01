How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers

In Texas, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this one won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets start 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-38, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-29, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -193, Rangers +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series.

New York is 47-29 overall and 24-12 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Texas has a 36-38 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The Rangers have hit 93 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-41 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .229 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)