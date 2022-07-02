How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 2, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets face the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (36-39, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (48-29, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (6-2, 2.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Texas Rangers.

New York is 48-29 overall and 25-12 at home. The Mets have gone 13-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has a 19-19 record on the road and a 36-39 record overall. The Rangers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .319 batting average to rank seventh on the Mets, and has 17 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-41 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has a .279 batting average to rank third on the Rangers, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)