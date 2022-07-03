How to Watch New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets and Rangers play with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (37-39, second in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (48-30, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (4-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Rangers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has gone 25-13 in home games and 48-30 overall. The Mets have a 20-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has a 37-39 record overall and a 20-19 record on the road. The Rangers have a 27-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is seventh on the Mets with a .318 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 20 walks and 33 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .226 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 12-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)