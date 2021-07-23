How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: SportsNet NY
In New York the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
LINE: Mets -110, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Friday.
The Mets are 28-14 on their home turf. New York has a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .258.
The Blue Jays are 26-22 on the road. Toronto has slugged .456 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .677 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.
