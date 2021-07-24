 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 29-14 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 in road games. Toronto has a collective .263 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .325.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Tylor Megill secured his first victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for New York. Steven Matz registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.