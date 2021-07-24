MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Saturday.

The Mets are 29-14 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.6.

The Blue Jays are 26-23 in road games. Toronto has a collective .263 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .325.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Tylor Megill secured his first victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for New York. Steven Matz registered his fifth loss for Toronto.