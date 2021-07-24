MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: WPIX (The CW in New York)
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (8-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)
LINE: Mets +107, Blue Jays -123; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Saturday.
The Mets are 29-14 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Rich Hill leads them with a mark of 8.6.
The Blue Jays are 26-23 in road games. Toronto has a collective .263 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .325.
The Mets won the last meeting 3-0. Tylor Megill secured his first victory and Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for New York. Steven Matz registered his fifth loss for Toronto.