How to Watch New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -130, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will meet on Sunday.

The Mets are 29-15 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .386 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .510 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 27-23 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .418.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-3. Trevor Richards earned his fourth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Toronto. Taijuan Walker took his fourth loss for New York.