MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Nationals vs. Mets Live Online on April 24, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

  • When: Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
  • TV: MASN and SportsNet NY
  • Stream: Watch with
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Nationally, the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but it will be blacked out in the New York and D.C. markets, as well as the surrounding areas.

Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Mets Saturday. Joe Ross (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) pitches for the Nationals, while Marcus Stroman (3-0, .90 ERA, .65 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) pitches for the Mets.

The Mets are 6-3 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 10 home runs this season, last in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with four while slugging .500.

The Nationals are 1/3 against the rest of their division. The Washington offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .302.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN and SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

