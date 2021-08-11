MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Wednesday.

The Mets are 33-20 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .380 this season. Brandon Drury leads the team with a mark of .551.

The Nationals have gone 21-32 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-4. Paolo Espino earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBI for Washington. Jerad Eickhoff registered his first loss for New York.