How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The games are airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 - Game 1: 12:10 PM EDT / Game 2: 3:40 PM EDT

TV: MASN and SportsNet NY

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Thursday.

The Mets are 34-20 in home games in 2020. New York’s lineup has 119 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 24 homers.

The Nationals have gone 21-33 away from home. Washington has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 19, averaging one every 18.3 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 8-7. Trevor May recorded his fifth victory and Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for New York. Mason Thompson took his first loss for Washington.