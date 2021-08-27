 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on WPIX, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -220, Nationals +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the New York Mets on Friday.

The Mets are 36-26 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .377 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Nationals are 23-39 on the road. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .427.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Jeurys Familia secured his sixth victory and Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Kyle Finnegan registered his fourth loss for Washington.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

