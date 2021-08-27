How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and WPIX, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Mets: Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -220, Nationals +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to face the New York Mets on Friday.

The Mets are 36-26 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .377 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .507.

The Nationals are 23-39 on the road. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .427.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Jeurys Familia secured his sixth victory and Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Kyle Finnegan registered his fourth loss for Washington.