How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

Washington Nationals (18-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (32-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals.

New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Washington has a 9-13 record on the road and an 18-31 record overall. The Nationals are 13-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil is fifth on the Mets with a .317 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 walks and 26 RBI. Pete Alonso is 14-for-37 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 16-for-36 with five doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .299 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)