MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Canha leads Mets against the Nationals following 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (18-33, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (34-17, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Evan Lee (0-0); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (5-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -244, Nationals +201; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals after Mark Canha had four hits against the Nationals on Tuesday.

New York has an 18-8 record at home and a 34-17 record overall. The Mets are 8-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington has gone 9-15 on the road and 18-33 overall. The Nationals have a 12-22 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Mets hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 13 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .286 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 14-for-41 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 11 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Cesar Hernandez is 15-for-41 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .320 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .276 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (wrist), Drew Smith: day-to-day (finger), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alcides Escobar: day-to-day (right leg), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)