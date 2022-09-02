How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Nationals take on the Mets after Meneses' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (45-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (7-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -274, Nationals +221; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the New York Mets after Joey Meneses’ four-hit game on Thursday.

New York has a 45-21 record at home and an 84-48 record overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Washington is 45-86 overall and 23-39 in road games. The Nationals have gone 30-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the 14th time these teams meet this season. The Mets are up 10-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 31 home runs for the Mets. Mark Canha is 9-for-30 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 18 home runs while slugging .413. Meneses is 17-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)