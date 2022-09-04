How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

You can stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Garcia leads Nationals against the Mets after 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (46-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-49, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-9, 5.29 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -324, Nationals +257; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets after Luis Garcia had four hits against the Mets on Saturday.

New York has an 85-49 record overall and a 46-22 record in home games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Washington is 24-40 on the road and 46-87 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs while slugging .507. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-37 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 18 home runs while slugging .413. Lane Thomas is 11-for-38 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Max Scherzer: day-to-day (side), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)