How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Doubleheader Live Online on October 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Can you stream New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Mets aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Nationals in Doubleheader

Washington Nationals (55-104, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (98-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 4:10 PM EDT & 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Game 1: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

Game 2: Nationals: Espino (0-8, 4.30 ERA); Mets: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -275, Nationals +230

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Washington Nationals after losing three in a row.

New York has gone 51-27 in home games and 98-61 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Washington has a 29-49 record in road games and a 55-104 record overall. The Nationals have a 39-86 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Mets are up 11-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 40 home runs, 65 walks and 131 RBI while hitting .269 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 17-for-43 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 15-for-39 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)