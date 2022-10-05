MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the New York Mets face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and SportsNet NY, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Game Preview: Nationals bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

Washington Nationals (55-106, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (100-61, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0); Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup with the New York Mets as losers of four in a row.

New York is 100-61 overall and 53-27 at home. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Washington has a 55-106 record overall and a 29-51 record on the road. The Nationals are 38-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Mets are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 40 home runs while slugging .516. Jeff McNeil is 20-for-43 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 22 home runs while slugging .405. Joey Meneses is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Robles: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)