How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, MSG, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Anaheim faces New York on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (37-17-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits New York looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Rangers are 19-5-3 at home. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Ducks have gone 11-14-6 away from home. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Trevor Zegras with 0.5.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, New York won 4-1. Ryan Lindgren recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 38 goals and has 53 points. Ryan Strome has five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 29 goals and has 51 points. Adam Henrique has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.