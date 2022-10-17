How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York and Anaheim take the ice in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (1-1-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-1-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks meet in a non-conference matchup.

New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 at home last season. The Rangers scored 250 goals while giving up 204 for a +46 goal differential last season.

Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 14-18-9 record in road games last season. The Ducks scored 48 power-play goals last season on 219 chances for a 21.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Carpenter: day to day (upper body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body), Sammy Blais: out (upper body).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).