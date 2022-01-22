How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus, Fox Sports Arizona Plus, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Phoenix, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Coyotes vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York takes home win streak into matchup with Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (10-25-4, eighth in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (26-11-4, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -287, Coyotes +231; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Arizona looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rangers have gone 11-3-2 in home games. New York averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 5-12-3 in road games. Arizona serves 12.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 15, New York won 3-2. Kaapo Kakko totaled two goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 43 total points for the Rangers, seven goals and 36 assists. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Johan Larsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, five penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Coyotes: Ryan Dzingel: out (covid-19), Scott Wedgewood: out (health protocols), Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Cam Dineen: out (health protocols), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out (health protocols).