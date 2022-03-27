How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Buffalo after Kreider's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (23-33-9, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (41-19-5, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit New York after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers’ 5-1 victory against the Penguins.

The Rangers are 25-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.1 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp averaging 1.0.

The Sabres are 11-18-9 in conference games. Buffalo averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. John Hayden leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 10, New York won 2-1. Adam Fox recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 74 total points for the Rangers, 16 goals and 58 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Tage Thompson has 49 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.