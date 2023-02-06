Where to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames

When: Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -120, Flames +100

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup.

New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home. The Rangers have a +28 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 127 conceded.

Calgary has a 10-8-7 record on the road and a 24-17-9 record overall. The Flames have committed 212 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 12 goals with 38 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored 15 goals with 30 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Chris Tanev: out (undisclosed).