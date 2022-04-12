How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Raleigh, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers take on the Hurricanes, look for 4th straight victory

Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (47-20-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against Carolina as winners of three straight games.

The Rangers are 13-7-1 against Metropolitan teams. New York is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 1.0.

The Hurricanes are 12-8-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Carolina has scored 242 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 33.

In their last meeting on March 20, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 88 total points for the Rangers, 21 goals and 67 assists. Chris Kreider has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 39 total assists and has 72 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 10 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body).