How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Raleigh, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Carolina takes on New York, seeks 5th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (51-22-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Hurricanes take on New York.

The Rangers are 15-8-1 in division matchups. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

The Hurricanes are 15-8-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Carolina is fourth in the Eastern Conference recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

Carolina took down New York 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-28 in 79 games this season. Panarin has 12 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 43 total assists and has 79 points. Jordan Staal has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrew Copp: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (rest), Antti Raanta: day to day (lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (undisclosed).