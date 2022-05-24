How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Second Round: Game 4 Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Carolina, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Hurricanes bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Hurricanes -104; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the last matchup.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 24-5-3 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Carolina is 54-20-8 overall and 13-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 22 goals and 74 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).