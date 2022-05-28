How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Second Round: Game 6 Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 6 of the Second Round of this Playoff series is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

When: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In New York, Carolina, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Carolina looks to clinch second round series over New York in game 6

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -113, Hurricanes -107; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the New York Rangers in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-1.

New York is 52-24-6 overall and 14-8-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 42-5-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has a 54-20-8 record overall and a 13-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes serve 9.2 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Barclay Goodrow: out (lower body), Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: out (lower body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).