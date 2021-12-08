How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude and MSG2

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Colorado visits Panarin and the Rangers

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (13-7-2, fourth in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (17-4-3, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +124, Avalanche -147; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Colorado. Panarin ranks fifth in the league with 30 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 21 assists.

The Rangers are 8-1-1 on their home ice. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Adam Fox with 0.9.

The Avalanche are 6-5-1 on the road. Colorado has scored 91 goals and is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 4.1 goals per game. Cale Makar leads the team with 11.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 30 points, scoring nine goals and registering 21 assists. Chris Kreider has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 21 total assists and has 31 points. Makar has nine goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.3 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).