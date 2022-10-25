 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche

In New York, Denver, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN and ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While most games on ESPN+ are simulcast on Hulu’s SVOD Plan, this game isn’t. It will be available to those with Hulu Live TV, who get access to ESPN and ESPN+.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Denver, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York and Colorado face off in non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (3-2-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Colorado Avalanche face off in an out-of-conference matchup.

New York went 52-24-6 overall and 35-11-5 in home games last season. The Rangers gave up 2.5 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 33-15-3 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche: Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

