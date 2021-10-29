How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Preview: New York faces Columbus in conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -156, Blue Jackets +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on New York in Eastern Conference action.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 at home. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 2.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).