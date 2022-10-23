 Skip to Content
How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Columbus in Metropolitan Division action

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-4-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-1-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -215, Blue Jackets +176; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head to the New York Rangers in Metropolitan Division action on Sunday.

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall while going 24-13-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Rangers averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 25.2% (55 total power-play goals).

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall while going 9-17-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.6% (41 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

