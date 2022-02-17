How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Detroit, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York faces Detroit, seeks 4th straight win

Detroit Red Wings (22-22-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (31-13-4, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Detroit.

The Rangers are 19-5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 5.1 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 0.9.

The Red Wings are 14-10-2 in conference games. Detroit is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Dylan Larkin with 0.6.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 40 assists and has 47 points this season. Chris Kreider has 10 goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-12 in 42 games this season. Larkin has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (covid-19), Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed).