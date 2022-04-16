 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Detroit, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Detroit after shutout victory

Detroit Red Wings (29-35-10, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (48-21-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit New York after the Rangers shut out Philadelphia 4-0. Alexandar Georgiev earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 28 saves.

The Rangers are 32-10-2 against conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 1.0.

The Red Wings are 19-18-5 in conference games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 30, New York won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 89 total points for the Rangers, 22 goals and 67 assists. Chris Kreider has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 41 total assists and has 47 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

