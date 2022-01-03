How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In New York the game is streaming on MSG.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Edmonton visits New York, aims to stop road slide

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (21-8-4, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Oilers +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits New York looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Rangers are 9-3-2 at home. New York averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Oilers have gone 8-6-2 away from home. Edmonton is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.1.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Edmonton won 6-5. Jesse Puljujarvi scored two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-nine in 30 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-nine in 32 games this season. McDavid has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Nils Lundkvist: day to day (illness), Patrik Nemeth: out (covid-19), Kevin Rooney: out (health protocols), Artemi Panarin: out (covid-19).

Oilers: Mike Smith: day to day (undisclosed).