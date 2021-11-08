 Skip to Content
How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Miami, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers face the Panthers on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (10-0-1, first in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (6-3-3, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -105, Panthers -116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Florida.

The Rangers are 4-1-0 in conference games. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 17 total minutes.

The Panthers are 8-0-1 in conference games. Florida ranks second in the league with 33.6 shots per game and is averaging 4.2 goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 10 assists and has 12 points this season. Chris Kreider has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Anthony Duclair leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 11 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Panthers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (upper body).

