How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York, South Florida, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of New York and South Florida, you can also stream New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Rangers

Florida Panthers (32-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (29-13-4, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +124, Panthers -146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against New York. He’s first in the league with 63 points, scoring 17 goals and totaling 46 assists.

The Rangers are 17-5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.9.

The Panthers are 19-4-3 in Eastern Conference play. Florida is second in the NHL recording 11.2 points per game, averaging 4.1 goals and 7.1 assists.

Florida beat New York 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 31 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 44 points. Panarin has 11 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 21 goals and has 38 points. Sam Bennett has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.9 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).