How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win

Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5, second in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (27-11-4, first in the Metropolitan)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Kings +140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Los Angeles looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 12-3-2 on their home ice. New York ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Kings have gone 8-6-3 away from home. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference shooting 35.4 shots per game while averaging 2.8 goals.

Los Angeles defeated New York 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 38 assists and has 45 points this season. Mika Zibanejad has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 36 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 23 assists. Phillip Danault has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (upper body), Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.