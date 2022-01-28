How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York puts home win streak on the line against Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (25-10-3, fourth in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (28-12-4, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -102, Wild -118; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Minnesota aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 13-3-2 on their home ice. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Wild are 11-7-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the NHL averaging 6.5 assists per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 0.9.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 48 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 36 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 32 total assists and has 49 points. Mats Zuccarello has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, five penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).