How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts Montreal after shootout victory

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (4-11-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (9-3-3, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Canadiens +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit New York after the Rangers beat New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout.

The Rangers are 7-1-0 against conference opponents. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 2-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Montreal averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

New York defeated Montreal 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 11 goals, adding three assists and collecting 14 points. Artemi Panarin has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with four goals and has 14 points. Brendan Gallagher has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).