How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Montreal takes on New York on 9-game skid

Montreal Canadiens (20-49-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (51-23-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -378, Canadiens +293; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup with New York after losing nine straight games.

The Rangers are 34-12-2 against conference opponents. New York has scored 244 goals and is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 52.

The Canadiens are 13-31-4 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Nick Suzuki leads them with 21 total goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-30 in 80 games this season. Artemi Panarin has 14 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 38 total assists and has 59 points. Cole Caufield has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-9-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Joel Armia: out (personal).

