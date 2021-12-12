How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). In New York, the game is streaming on MSG.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Nashville, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Nashville visits Panarin and the Rangers

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (16-10-1, third in the Central) vs. New York Rangers (18-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Predators +122; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York hit the ice against Nashville. Panarin ranks eighth in the NHL with 32 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 23 assists.

The Rangers are 8-2-1 on their home ice. New York averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Predators have gone 8-5-1 away from home. Nashville has scored 79 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Matt Duchene leads the team with 13.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals, adding four assists and totaling 21 points. Panarin has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 27 points, scoring nine goals and registering 18 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Predators: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Colton Sissons: day to day (upper body).