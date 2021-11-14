 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York and New Jersey the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG+ (Devils telecast), which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. They are also both available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $84.99-----
MSG≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York hosts New Jersey after Panarin's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (7-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (8-3-3, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -147, Devils +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit New York after Artemi Panarin scored two goals in the Rangers’ 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Rangers are 6-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Devils are 2-1-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New Jersey averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 11 goals and has 14 points. Panarin has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with six total assists and has 9 points. Andreas Johnsson has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).

Devils: None listed.

