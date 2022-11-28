How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on November 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG Sportsnet (Devils telecast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New Jersey visits New York after Hughes' hat trick

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-6-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes’ hat trick against the Washington Capitals in the Devils’ 5-1 win.

New York is 1-3-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 8-6-3 overall. The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey is 13-3-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have gone 13-1-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Monday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has five goals and 19 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has nine goals and 14 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).