Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG Sportsnet (Devils telecast), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with fuboTV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: New York takes on New Jersey after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (14-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout.

New York is 1-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 14-10-5 overall. The Rangers are 11-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 21-5-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have a 14-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams match up Monday for the sixth time this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Devils. Tomas Tatar has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).