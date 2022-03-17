How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (24-24-9, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (38-17-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Rangers beat the Ducks 4-3 in overtime.

The Rangers are 8-4-0 against the rest of their division. The Rangers lead the Eastern Conference with 5.1 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin averaging 1.0.

The Islanders are 6-5-2 against the rest of their division. The Islanders are last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, the Rangers won 4-1. Chris Kreider recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreider leads the Rangers with 39 goals and has 54 points. Panarin has 16 points over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 38 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 26 assists. Anders Lee has nine goals over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.