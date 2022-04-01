 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders

In New York the game is streaming on MSG and MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (30-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (44-19-5, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -168, Islanders +142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders after the Rangers defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime.

The Rangers are 11-6-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. The Rangers have scored 207 goals and are ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 46.

The Islanders are 17-15-4 in Eastern Conference play. The Islanders are last in the NHL shooting 29.2 shots per game.

In their last matchup on March 17, the Islanders won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 62 assists and has 80 points this season. Kreider has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

Brock Nelson has 49 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Andy Greene: day to day (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

