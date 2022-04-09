 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Senators after shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (26-38-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (46-20-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 30 saves.

The Rangers are 30-9-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York has scored 216 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 47.

The Senators are 8-11-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-28 in 72 games this season. Kreider has 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Mathieu Joseph leads the Senators with a plus-nine in eight games this season. Josh Norris has 12 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Dylan Gambrell: day to day (illness), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.