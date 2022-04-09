How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Senators after shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (26-38-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (46-20-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 30 saves.

The Rangers are 30-9-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York has scored 216 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 47.

The Senators are 8-11-2 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-28 in 72 games this season. Kreider has 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Mathieu Joseph leads the Senators with a plus-nine in eight games this season. Josh Norris has 12 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Dylan Gambrell: day to day (illness), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).