How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers Game Preview: Rangers host the Senators in Eastern Conference action

Ottawa Senators (8-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (11-9-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

New York has a 4-5-3 record in home games and an 11-9-4 record overall. The Rangers have given up 67 goals while scoring 72 for a +5 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 3-6-1 record on the road and an 8-13-1 record overall. The Senators are third in league play with 110 total penalties (averaging 5.0 per game).

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has six goals and 19 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Shane Pinto has nine goals and two assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).